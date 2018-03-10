Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s 250th Birthday Celebration will take place at (of course) the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, Mar. 16. In conduction with the ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society–Chapter 4 Wailuku, the event pays homage to Hawaii’s beloved queen. There’ll be festivities, including oli and pule, history stories, hula and mele followed by a ceremonial lei draping of the Queen’s statue. After the celebration, guests can enjoy Kama‘aina Nights with Sista Val. The evening will also feature live music with Halemanu. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo courtesy QKC