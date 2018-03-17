Queen Ka`ahumanu’s 250th Birthday Celebration at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s 250th Birthday Celebration will take place at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Mar. 23. The event will be both a protocol ceremony and Hawaiian-style festival of music and dance. Enjoy Sonny Lim (lap steel and slack key guitarist, songwriter and vocalist) along with Nani and Lorna Lim with their halau. Pre-show festivities (4pm) include live music and craft vendors in the courtyard. $21. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/250th Celebration of Queen Ka’ahumanu
