QKC Cares Kickoff and Get Out & Vote will both happen at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, July 21st. QKC Cares is a new annual event to celebrate our strong Maui community partnerships. There’ll be DJs, giveaways, local celebrities, family-friendly activities, and more. Get Out & Vote is your chance to meet federal, state, and County of Maui electoral candidates, plus an opportunity to register to vote! Bring state identification. Free. 10:00am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
photo courtesy of QKC
