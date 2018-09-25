The Pumpkin Patch at Kula Country Farms will be open from Monday, October 1st until Wednesday, October 31st. Here’s your chance to pick your pumpkins early for the upcoming Halloween and Thanksgiving season. As usual, there’ll be a variety of pumpkins, decorative gourds, a children’s garden, farm animals, a corn maze, farm games, jumping castle, face painting, shave ice, pumpkin carving, and more. Entry fee is $3 and free for 2 and under. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (375 Koheo Rd., Kula); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Pimthida
