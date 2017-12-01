Photos with Santa will happen at Queen Ka`ahumanu Center until Sunday, Dec. 24. Visit the mall’s center stage for festive cheer at Santa’s Village. Keiki have an opportunity to write Santa a letter and drop it off in his mailbox, and Compassionate Santa appointments are available to families with special needs children and adults. Photo packages are $24.99-49.99 and will include a Shutterfly $20 promotional gift card and one free phone call from Santa. 10am-6pm. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo: Aubrey Hord