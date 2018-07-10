Pele – Hawai‘i’s Force of Creation with George Kahumoku Jr. will be at Island Fresh Cafe in Pa‘ia on Saturday, July 14th. George Kahumoku Jr., Hawaiian cultural practitioner, will share history and stories of Pele, a goddess that’s revered in Hawaiian culture for her power and force. Learn about native Hawaiian plants that embody Pele, ho‘okupu (gifts) that honor Pele, and a traditional Hawaiian chant to Pele. George will share songs of Pele and participants will have the chance to learn an accompanying hula, “Aia La O Pele” (There’s Pele) taught by Lopaka Naihe. $50. 4:30pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/George Kahumoku Jr.