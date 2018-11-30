Pau Vodka supports Pacific Cancer Foundation

Mulligan’s on the Blue recently raised $1000 for the Pacific Cancer Foundation through its Pau Pink label program, where during the month of October, $1 from every Pau cocktail sold went to the foundation.

PCF Executive Director Nancy LaJoy accepted the check from Mulligan’s owner, Mike O’Dwyer, who shared that he is committed to continuing a similar donation program. In the months ahead, Mulligans will feature Pau Maui Vodka at several of its events and a portion of all sales will be donated to the Pacific Cancer Foundation on a regular basis.

Photo courtesy Pacific Cancer Foundation