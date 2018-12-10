Attend the Pa’ia Gives Celebration at Pa’ia Bay Coffee Bar on Saturday, December 15th. Every year, Pa‘ia merchants give back to a nonprofit of their choice during the holiday season. Now in its 13th year, all are invited to head to Maui’s North Shore for some conscious holiday shopping. After, head to Paia Bay Coffee and Bar to celebrate and enjoy live music with Kaniala Masoe. Free. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa’ia); 808-579-3111; paiabaycoffee.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kaniala Masoe Music