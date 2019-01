Observe and Play Family Day will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 12th. This edition of the family-friendly event is in connection with the current exhibit, “Surfing Hawaii.” The event is an opportunity to take a tour of the surf art and memorabilia, then enjoy hands-on family fun while creating arts and crafts together. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC