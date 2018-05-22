Observe and Play Family Day at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Observe and Play Family Day will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, May 26th. In celebration of Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, Maui families are invited to an interactive play day and rocket launch at the MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery. Check out the Young Creatives: Intergalactica Exhibit and enjoy a day dedicated to family and exploration. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC
Comments