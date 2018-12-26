New Year 2019 Maui style!

Looking for some ideas on how to end and start the New Year?

SIP AND SHOP – On Thursday, Dec. 27 & Friday, Dec. 28 there will be a two-day open market holiday event featuring an assortment of local vendors: Aloha Nectar, Jewels of Maui, Maui Jim, Moana Glass, Jaxsea, Mala Mantra, Pohala, Lyric Hawaii, A Maui Day, and Lani AND Lace. They will also be serving the refreshing Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne cocktail; minors will receive a non-alcoholic beverage. Event is located at the resort Sunset Room from 10am-4pm on both days. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

ALL ABOARD THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS! – What a fun way to end the New Year. Board the festively decorated train for a fun holiday ride with elves and Rudolph! All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Two rides available each day, 6:30pm and 8pm. Check-in and boarding is 45 minutes prior. Last ride is on Monday, Dec. 31. $35; $50/premium tickets (premium ticket holders get an additional gift for the kids and a free printed photo with Santa). Children 2-and-under are free; 10 percent kama‘aina discount. Maui Sugar Cane Train (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

A HOLIDAY WONDERLAND – Experience the magic of the season as the resort is transformed into a holiday wonderland with sparkling lights. The picturesque “winter” setting alongside dramatic ocean views and warm island breezes put a signature Hawaiian twist on classic holiday traditions. Stop by and check it out and take photos. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SEASONAL SPA SPECIALS – Melt away holiday stress with festive specials now until January 31. Offers are: Knesko Diamond Facial, Knesko 24 Karat Gold Facial, and Cinnamon Vanilla Brown Sugar Body Scrub and Massage. Those who reserve a spa treatment will enjoy complimentary access to the spa facilities on the scheduled day of their treatment. The Ritz-Carlton Spa Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7079; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

MISTLETOE AT MONTAGE –The resort brings back its “Mistletoe at Montage” social media campaign, running Friday, Dec 21 through Monday, Dec. 31. Located in the lobby, capture and share your memory on social media with using hashtags #MontageMistletoe and #MontageMemory. The resort will share guest memories underneath the mistletoe. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

PRE-RESOLUTION PARTY – DJs Continental, Gary O’Neil, and 007 are on deck to help you decide what to do or not to do on Friday, Dec 28. The night will also include performances by Gaia, Sunny Kalama, and Tone The Only. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MYSTIC HOLISTIC HEALTH FAIR – Prepare for the New Year by bringing clarity and light into your being on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 12-4pm. Receive from some of Maui’s best intuitive readers and healers. Bring home crystals and other uplifting items to raise the energy for the best year ever. Hosted by Awakening in Paradise. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S Kihei Rd.).

OSHOGATSU JAPANESE NEW YEAR MOCHI POUNDING – This Saturday, Dec. 29 will be the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s annual general membership meeting. Open to the public the event will feature mochi pounding and mochi tasting with a variety of self-service mochi tasting stations. Ronald and Kay Fukumoto will also serve their traditional ozoni. This is a highly-anticipated community event and tickets sell out fast. Printed tickets are available for purchase at: Credit Associates of Maui, 1817 Wells Street in Wailuku. Event starts at 5:30pm. Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, (1828 Vineyard St.); Wailukuhongwanji.org

BILL MAHER’S NEW YEAR’S COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA – The tradition continues! On Sunday, Dec 30, for the eighth year in a row, Bill Maher will be ringing in the New Year in Hawai‘i! Making the celebration extra special this year, Bill will be joined by two very special guest comedians and queens of late-night comedy, Natasha Leggero and Wendy Liebman. This show will include mature subject matter. $79.50- $99.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NEW YEAR’S EVE YOGA – Celebrate the holidays with a special New Year’s Eve yoga class on Monday, Dec. 31, with Maui Yoga Shala founder Nadia Toraman along with live music starting at 9am. $20. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

NOON YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION AND COUNTDOWN – Celebrate the New Year with a midday array of family festivities including keiki crafts, face painting, balloon making, and a mega balloon drop on Monday, Dec. 31, from 11am-1pm. The first 200 guests will receive Noon Year’s Eve hats, tiaras, and horns as DJ Roy spins festive family tunes and gives away great door prizes (must be present to win). There will also be the QKC Resolution Wall to add your 2019 individual and family resolutions. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE LAST SUNSET TOAST – Toast the last sunset of 2018 with champagne and cocktails on Monday, from 3:30-6:30pm. Cliff House, (Montage Kapalua Bay, 1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

A WAILEA NEW YEAR’S EVE BUFFET – New Year’s Eve in Wailea offers a mouth-watering buffet featuring prawn and shellfish cocktail, island ceviche, “Maui Style” ‘ahi poke, oyster shooters, whole roasted New York, lobster spring rolls, miso eggplant and asparagus, golden curry chicken, sesame tofu, 5-spice duck, Korean beef, lemongrass chicken and grilled vegetable skewers, and the sweetest desserts. Full menu and reservations available online. $75/adults; $37.50/children (7-12). 4-9pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

HOLIDAY DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia on New Year’s Eve with authentic songs and dances, including the unforgettable Samoan three-man fire-knife dance! Two show choices: The first show, from 5-8pm, includes the holiday luau buffet, prime rib, and roasted potatoes in addition to traditional island favorites. The special late-night luau from 9pm-midnight will include all the great things about the traditional luau, souvenir photo, party hats, noisemakers, and sparkling wine; the holiday luau buffet will feature added desserts. 1st show: $135-$175; $74 (children 6-12); 2nd show: $175-$215, $130-164 (6-12). Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com/holiday-reservation

PULEHU, AN ITALIAN GRILL NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER – The New Year’s Eve dinner offers a prix fixe three-course menu with king crab ravioli, braised lamb shank, and berry crostata. Regular a la carte menu also available. Call or go online for full menu. $75/prix fixe; regular menu at listed prices. For seating reservations, call or visit any concierge desk. 5-9pm. Westin Ka‘anapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

INU POOL BAR NEW YEAR’S EVE OFFER – During New Year’s Eve, the regular bar menu will be available, food menu is extended to 11pm, and the drink menu will be available until 12:15am. A complimentary Champagne toast at midnight will be given to those 21+ seated at the bar. New Year’s party favors will also be given out prior to the toast. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

MAUKA MAKAI NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER – During New Year’s Eve the regular dinner menu with chef’s seasonal specials will be available starting at 5pm. The last seating for dinner will be extended to 9:30pm. Call or go online for menu and reservations. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SILVER AND BLACK PARTY AT ALALOA LOUNGE – Countdown to 2019 at the Silver and Black NYE Party with live music, Moet Ice Imperial, and a live action station with sushi, sashimi, and oysters. A la carte menu is also available. Call or go online for details. 5-9:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

HOOK + KNIFE NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER – Ring in the New Year with a caviar bar, glass of Moet Imperial, and a four-course dinner menu. Live entertainment and festive accessories will set the stage for a memorable celebration. Call or go online for details. $168; $59/three-course keiki menu. Reservations recommended. 5-9pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

A GREAT GATSBY-STYLE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – Dress in your best roaring ‘20s theme with accessories for the New Year’s Eve Great Gatsby-Style party. In partnership with Veuve Clicquot, the night will feature live music by Hawai‘i’s own, Kahulanui, passed hors d’oeuvres and premium open bar. Festive party favors will also be provided. $285/person; $235/those with New Year’s Eve dinner reservations at Hook + Knife or Alaloa Lounge. A limited number of VIP Private Tables are available: $900/couple. Call for reservations. 5pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH – Island Soul and DJ Money Mike close out 2018 and welcome 2019 starting at 7pm. Prior to the show, stop in for dinner for a three-course meal with seared ‘ahi tuna, lobster bisque, braised short ribs, vegan vegetable curry, chocolate mousse, and more. 5pm, last seating at 8pm. Show only: $20/advance, $25/at-the-door. Dinner and show is: $55, includes a ticket, three-course meal, and guaranteed table. Reservations are required via phone. (21+ only after 10pm). Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

AUNTIE’S KITCHEN NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER – New Year’s Eve offers a Kona lobster special dinner for $39. Regular menu at listed prices. For seating reservations, call or visit any concierge desk. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com

CANE AND CANOE NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER – Usher in 2019 with a four-course prix fixe dinner menu including Kona kampachi crudo, lobster carbonara, wagyu ribeye, duck duo, and Australian lamb rack prepared by Chef de Cuisine Robert Barrera from 5:30-10pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

ROCK & ROLL NYE 2018 – Ring in the New Year with a Rock & Roll Luau. The party starts at 6:30pm on the Rooftop with live music by Anthony Pfluke, Fleetwood’s Sunset Ceremony with Hawaiian Kumu Keli‘i, and Q&A with Mick Fleetwood. An appetizer reception will follow on the Main Floor at 8:30pm, with an intimate evening with Mick Fleetwood and the Island Rumours Band, featuring Gretchen Rhodes, Eric Gilliom, Mark Johnstone, The House Shakers and Ron Artis II, and the Truth. 21+. $500-$1,000. Go online for details. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HOLIDAY SPIRIT COMEDY SHOWCASE – Get jolly on New Year’s Eve as Power Up Comedy presents comedian extraordinaire, Willie Simon! Fresh off the LA beat and national touring, this Maui boy returns home to spread the laughs – and a little holiday cheer! Ho Ho Ho-sted by Chuck Thompson, the night will also include performances by Ted Anderson, Callahan, Vince Foti and Corky Gardner, and include special music guest YOUFORIA. 21+ (adult humor). $15, text or go online to purchase. A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door. 7pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-446-6912; Williesimon.com

SOUL KITCHEN NEW YEAR’S EVE FINALE! – Spend New Year’s Eve seeing the last performance of Soul Kitchen. Come and say farewell to Tempa and Naor before the end of the year. $30/show, party favors, midnight toast; $75/show, party favors, midnight toast, $50 food credit, VIP seating. Available on Eventbrite. 7:30pm-12:30am. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

KANEKOA’S EARLY NEW YEAR’S EVE – Join Kanekoa for the “Early New Year’s Eve” celebration from 7:30-10pm There will also be food and drink specials. No Cover. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

DTH SPEAKEASY – This New Year’s Eve, for the one night only, it’s DTH Speakeasy. Dress the part, figure out the riddle, and come on down to the ring in the new year at the biggest NYE party on Maui! Attire: roaring ‘20s attire preferred, resort casual required. $30/VIP ticket, includes DTH Speakeasy password, special VIP access, DTH NYE T-shirt, Champagne toast, and re-entry. Contact “The Bootlegger” at [email protected] for VIP Tickets. 8pm-pau. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

KARAOKE NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – Sing in the New Year with karaoke starting at 9pm. There will also be party favors and drink specials too! Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE PROM – New Year’s Eve is once a year and it’s gonna be lit. The party starts at 9pm, so get dolled up in your best prom attire and head on over. DJ sets provided by Andrew Dana and Casey Jones and there’ll be midnight Champagne toast. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MOOSE’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – The New Year’s Eve Party starts at 9pm with video DJ, live music, and all-night dancing! There will be hats, tiaras, and noisemakers giveaways and Champagne toast at midnight. Moose McGillycuddys, (2511 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8600; Moosemcgillycuddys.com

NYE 2018 ON THE ROOFTOP – Spend New Year’s Eve under the stars with Maui’s best, DJ Illz. Dance on the Rooftop to the new and old tracks, and remixes by our most popular DJ. $100-$200, includes midnight Champagne toast. Food and beverage are available for purchase. 21+. 9:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

A LATIN NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY – Ring in the New Year with Dr. Nat and Ritmo while enjoying the tropical Latin music and dancing starting at 9:30pm. BYOB. $15/adults; $10/under 18. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

A KAPALUA NEW YEAR’S EVE EXPERIENCE – This New Year’s Eve celebration features beats by DJ Eliza for your dancing pleasure, starting at 10:30pm. Grey Goose will be on special and NYE dress code will be enforced. 21+. $20/pre-pay by phone; $25/door. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd.); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

MASQUERADE PARTY – On New Year’s Eve the doors swing open at 11pm, as DJ Rafael Pereda provides the Latin beats: salsa, bachata, cumbia, banda, reggaeton, and more! This party goes until the sun comes up. 21+. BYOB. $20/at the door. Club Tropical, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-446-4843.

BLOODY MARY BAR AND RESOLUTION SPECIALS AT THE TERRACE Start the New Year off right at the Bloody Mary Bar with resolution specials to help you re-energize from festivities the night before. A special breakfast buffet will surely be the perfect beginning to 2019. $47. Reservations recommended. 6:30am-12pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

RESOLUTION RECOVERY BBQ AT INU POOL BAR – The New Year’s Day resolution recovery BBQ offers Portuguese sausage dogs, smoked turkey legs, street corn, shaved ice, and more. Drink specials will also be available at the bar. No reservations required. 10:30am-2:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

NEW YEARS DAY: 108 SUN SALUTATIONS – Start the New Year morning with a new intention and a new opportunity to shine. Gift yourself the opportunity to release 2018 with grace and ease and salute the new year properly through the flow of 108 sun salutations followed by a guided nidra and sound healing savasana. Stick around post practice for some socializing and healthy refreshments. $10 (ALL proceeds go to local non-profit organizations). 10:30am. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

PAJAMA PARTY PUB CRAWL – Matty Matt is about to take you on the best Pub Crawl for your first New Year’s Day party of the year. Roll out of bed in your PJs and join the crew for a day of serious recovery! Tito’s and Mind Erasers will be on special. Party starts at noon and ends whenevers. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Image courtesy pixabay