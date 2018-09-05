New Maui Fire Department Chief, Deputy Chief

Maui Fire Department celebrated its new chief and deputy chief on August 28, after a grueling week here on Maui. Chief David Thyne and Deputy Chief Bradford Ventura were both sworn in on Aug. 28 and congratulated by Mayor Alan Arakawa.

Thyne, a veteran of more than 30 years with MFD, was selected by the county Fire and Public Safety Commission last week after an interview process among four finalists. “David’s a good person and he’s going to be a great chief,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “I would also like to take this time to thank interim Chief Lionel Montalvo for his leadership during last week’s terrible brushfires which left more than a dozen homeless in West Maui. If that tragedy was any indication, we will always need good leadership for our fire department so that they can continue to be effective and save lives. I have no doubt that David and Brad will provide that leadership.”

Thyne has been an assistant chief in the department since 2009. He joined the Fire Department in 1987 as part of its first recruit class. He was promoted to driver in 1994 and assigned to the Training Bureau before transferring to the Lahaina Fire Station in 1992. In 2002, he was promoted to captain and assigned to the Kihei Fire Station. He moved to the Pa‘ia Fire Station in 2005. Three years later, he was promoted to battalion chief at the Kahului Fire Station.

With his new position as Fire Chief, the Ha‘iku resident said he hopes to apply the principles he’s learned from mentors to better serve the public and personnel in the Department of Fire & Public Safety.

“I have had the good fortune of learning from two of the longest serving fire chiefs in the history of our department,” Thyne said. “As an assistant chief under Chiefs Murray and Shimada, I was able to serve with them to enhance our operational capabilities and training of our members. I will hope to build on their successes and keep the department moving in a positive direction.”

Ventura, who graduated from Baldwin High School and Hawaii Pacific University, has 16 years of experience in the Fire Department, most recently serving as captain of Engine 11 for three years. He said his goal is to continue to serve the public well.

“Our previous administration has done an excellent job getting us this far and it would be a disservice to all of the members within the Department of Fire and Public Safety and community if we did not continue the good work,” Ventura said. “I am humbled by this opportunity to serve our community.”

