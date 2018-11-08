New community feedback platform for Kihei transportation needs

The Maui County Department of Public Works launched a website on Oct. 4 that provides a platform for residents who are interested in improving the transportation experience on the South Side of Maui – including cars, walking, biking, and public transportation.

The Kihei Sub-Area Plan – which aims to enhance the Kihei transportation system for everyone whether traveling by vehicle, foot, bike, or bus – went live Oct. 4 at Arcg.is/199Xa4. At the site, the public can learn about the plan, share ideas, become part of the solutions, and provide feedback on where they think improvements in Kihei are needed.

The interactive site – designed to be easy-to-understand – explains details of the transportation plan, the study’s boundary lines in Kihei, a timeline for the Kihei transportation project, related regional and local transit plans, community involvement opportunities, and how to offer feedback and get up-to-date information.

Filled with maps, photos, infographics and other visuals, the page can also be found by following the link on the Public Works website. For more information, call the department at (808) 270-7845 or visit the Public Works website at Mauicounty.gov/124/Public-Works.