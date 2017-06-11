The Na Kamehameha Commemorative Pa`u Parade and Ho`olaue`a will happen at Banyan Tree Park in Lahaina on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. The parade will go from Kenui Street, down Front Street to Shaw Street, with six parade commentary stations along the route. The ho`olaule`a will include cultural exhibits, lei making, keiki art activities, food booths, Maui-made arts and crafts, Hawaiian music, hula, an awards presentation and a meet-and-greet with the pa`u princesses and riders. Free. June 17, 9:45am-5pm; June 18, 9am-5pm. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina)
Photo courtesy NKCPPH
