Mysticism on Maui with David Solomon at Heritage Hall in Paia

Mysticism on Maui with David Solomon will happen at Heritage Hall on Sunday, May 6. Hailing from Australia, Solomon is a scholar, teacher and translator. He’ll be on Maui to share information about exploring Kabbalistic texts with the community. Learn about mystical secrets and the infinite potential of an everyday present moment. There’ll also be a two-day workshop May 8-9. $20. 6pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); Facebook.com/events/412053605913052
Photo of Kabbalistic text: Vassil/Wikimedia Commons
Comments