Ms. Wheelchair Hawaii’s FUN-raiser will be at Enchantress Boutique in Wailea on Thursday, June 7th. Sarah Foley (Ms. Wheelchair Hawai‘i) is eager to defend her national title for the 2018 competition. Her platform is ‘Live Vertically: Empowering Women with Disabilities to Look, Feel and Be Beautiful’ through mindset, inclusion and accessibility. 100 percent of all silent auction items sold and 10 percent of all gallery sales will go to help Sarah attend the competition. Free. 6pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-495-4161; Enchantressgallery.com

photo courtesy of Enchantress Gallery