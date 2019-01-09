There’s a Missile Alert Anniversary at Makawao Union Church on Sunday, January 13th. The event is not only a homage to our worst fear that didn’t happen, but it’s also a benefit fundraiser for Doorway Into Light, an educational and charitable organization in Hawai‘i. The night will feature Marimba Komborera Band, DJ Ged, Neeraja and the Nectar Choir, the Village Pulse Dancers and Drummers, and special guest, Ram Dass. Go online for more info. $30/Door; Free/Kids (12 and under). 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Anders Sandberg