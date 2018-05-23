Memorial and Armed Forces Day will be at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Monday, May 28th. This patriotic celebration is dedicated to those that are serving in the United States Armed Forces. The day will feature live entertainment, keiki crafts, a United States flag coloring contest and a chance to drop off thank you cards and care packages for active U.S. Military service members of any branch. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of QKC