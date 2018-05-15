Mediating Co-Parenting Agreements Workshop at Maui Mediation Services

A “Mediating Co-Parenting Agreements” workshop will be at Maui Mediation Services (MMS) in Wailuku on Saturday, May 19. This one day training will be focused on offering participants the tools necessary to create a parenting plan that is feasible and in the best interest of their keiki. Scholarships are available for those who have completed the MMS training. Pre-registration is required. $125. 9am. Maui Mediation Services, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5744; Mauimediation.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Mediation Services