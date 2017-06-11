MauiTime’s 20th Anniversary 5k Walk/Run Benefit at Queen Kaahumanu Center

MauiTime’s 20th Anniversary 5k Walk/Run Benefit will take place at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center on Saturday, June 17. Expect fun fitness challenges, a costume contest and Marty Dread on center stage as we celebrate two decades of independent journalism. Presented by HMSA, event proceeds will benefit the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. Entry fee includes a swag bag and a dry-fit race jersey. Mahalo to sponsors Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, Milagros, Cool Cat Cafe, Captain Jack’s Island Grill, Mahina, Nuka, Maui Film Festival, Paia Fish Market and Paia Inn. Registration is $25 in advance online, $30 day of. 7:30am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Mauitime.com
Photo courtesy MauiTime
