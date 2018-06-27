MauiTime reflects on white privilege and calls for writers

“Ok, I think I made my point clear without being too much of an asshole,” MauiTime Publisher Tommy Russo concluded. His head lingered in the doorway as he continued to mull it over. He nodded definitively after a couple of seconds. “Yeah, that’s it.” He smiled.

It was the Tuesday before last week’s issue went to press, and we were talking about the image that was decided for the cover page.

Ten minutes prior, Tommy walked into my office with the proof copy of the design our Art Director Darris Hurst and I had agreed on earlier in the day. We’d since been working on other things, calling the cover a wrap.

“Any time there’s a white male on the cover, alarms should be going off in your head,” Tommy proclaimed emphatically, waving the proof in the air on the way through the doorway before setting the paper on my desk. “If we need to find another angle on the story, or use another story from the issue, do that.”

I guess I spent my “new guy” pass.

“No, I feel you. I feel you,” I assured Tommy after he made his point.

I really did, and I still do.

White privilege is real. White people, men especially, benefit from institutions rooted in hundreds of years exploitation that established and affirmed their supremacy and dominance over people of color. These institutions were paved on land taken from indigenous people, built with slave labor, and perpetuated by the insidious mindset of colonization that justifies cultural genocide. In Hawai‘i, the overthrow of the sovereign Kingdom of Hawai‘i by wealthy white businessmen supported by the U.S. military is just one example of the many injustices executed by white people on this land.

“White privilege” isn’t to say that white people haven’t experienced any hardship. It’s to say that there are systemic and institutional benefits that white people receive in this country, whether they are aware of it or not. We at MauiTime do not want to be complicit in the historical oppression of indigenous people and minorities by continuing to empower people who already benefit from privilege.

With that said: To me, if you’re doing good work, that’s what matters. If there’s a story there, I’ll consider it. And if a profile is compelling enough to deserve the cover, I don’t mind putting your face on the front, regardless of your skin tone. Covers should tell stories, and if that story is about a white person, so be it.

Jim Oxborrow is awesome, and I definitely don’t mean any of this to take away from his accomplishments or the story Barry wrote about him last week. It was great, and showcased a talent in Maui County that deserves coverage. He’s done incredible things that display a tremendous range of character, dedication, and hard work.

This is about transparency, reflection and an interest in entering an open discussion with our readers.

So instead of erasing all covers with white guys, I’d rather do something less superficial. We want profiles and articles that reflect the wonderful diversity of the Maui community. The best way I can think to do that is by inviting in and including more voices. If you are a Maui-based writer with a story to tell, a thinker with some curiosity about this place, or an insider in Maui’s scene, we want to hear from you. We accept reader feedback, take in interns and consider story pitches accompanied by writing samples. My contact information is online. I look forward to hearing from you.