Maui’s Finest Gift and Craft Fair at King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina

Maui’s Finest Gift and Craft Fair will be at King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina on Sunday, Dec. 24. If you’re still scrambling to find holiday gifts, this is a great place to find unique Maui-made items. Explore local art and culture and find jewelry, crafts, art, woodcarving and tapa making demonstrations. There’ll also be live music with the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594

Photo courtesy King Kamehameha lll 

