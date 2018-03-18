Maui Youth Rodeo Organization Benefit at Oskie Rice Arena

On Saturday, Mar. 14, you can enjoy rodeo competitions, an array of family fun events and activities and check out the food booths. Live entertainment will be provided by Benny Uyetake and Corey Lum and Friends. You can bid on live and silent auctions items, and there will also be a $15 Pulehu steak dinner available for purchase. Funds will go towards future Maui Youth Rodeo travel to State and National Finals and to provide scholarships for seniors. Free. Oskie Rice Arena, (521 Olinda Rd., Makawao).

Photo: Pixabay