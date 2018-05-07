Danielle Bergan and Dr. Nancy Lin will speak at Campbell Park in Lahaina on Friday, May 11. As part of the Maui Writers Ink series, it’s an opportunity for the community to meet, talk story and get books signed by authors Danielle Bergan and Dr. Nancy Lin. Bergan will sign copies of her book It’s Always Okay To Be Me and Lins will sign copies of Baby Blues: A Naturaopathic Approach for Postpartum Health. Free. 5pm. Campbell Park. Lahaina Town, (Lahaina).

Book cover photo courtesy Itsokaytobeme.com