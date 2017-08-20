This Saturday, Aug. 26, the 22nd annual Maui Wedding Expo will take place at the Sheraton Maui Resort. Hosted by the Maui Wedding Association, the expo will include Maui’s top wedding professionals. Explore floral design and decor, caterers and Maui wedding venues, event planners, photographers and videographers, live music and more. There’ll also be live entertainment throughout the day with local musicians like Amy Hanaialii, Arlie Asiu and Gina Martinelli. Free. 10am. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauiweddingassociation.com
Photo: Sean M. Hower
