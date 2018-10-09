Maui Walk of Heroes Celebration at Akaku Community Media

The Maui Walk of Heroes Celebration will be at Akaku Community Media on Saturday, October 13th. Their 5th annual celebration will be a full on block party! There’ll be a hands and feet cement ceremony, live music with the Kaina Band, live telecast on the big screen, and tasty food options. Special guests include Gladys Baisa, Jeannie Skog, Uncle Les Kuloloio, John A.H. Tomaso, and Kahu David Kapaku. This is a family and pet-friendly event! Free. 2:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Akaku
