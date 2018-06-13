There’s a Maui Tomorrow Benefit at Flatbread Company in Paia on Tuesday, June 19th. Maui Tomorrow Foundation is an environmental advocacy organization working for the enforcement of Hawaii’s environmental and land use laws. Bring your family and friends down to Paia to eat pizza and support the future of Maui Nui. Flatbread will donate a portion of all pizza sales to the foundation and proceeds will be directed to the development of a pono, profitable and sustainable agriculture food hub on Maui. 6-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Maui-tomorrow.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Tomorrow