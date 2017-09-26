Maui Red Cross to install free smoke alarms

In the United States, home fires kill more people each year than all other natural disasters combined. Maui Red Cross volunteers are working toward reducing those tragedies by installing free smoke alarms in at risk homes across Maui. The effort is part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

“Home fires can be a deadly threat because they happen so quickly,” said Michele Liberty, Maui Red Cross Director. “We are urging Maui residents to ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes.”

Working with fire departments and community groups across the entire country, the American Red Cross installs smoke alarms in homes in neighborhoods at high risk for home fires. In the last two years, more than half a million smoke alarms have been installed as part of the Home Fire Campaign.

Groups of volunteers will be installing smoke alarms in the following areas: West Maui (Lahaina, Napili, Kahana) on Saturday, Sept. 30; and South Maui (Kihei, Wailea, Makena) on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Maui volunteers will also be sharing fire safety information as part of the Home Fire Campaign, including simple steps that can help prevent home fires and save lives.

Smoke alarm installations are by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call and leave a message at the Maui Red Cross office at 808-244-0051.

Photo: Katy Warner/Flickr