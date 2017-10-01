The 2017 Maui Pride Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8. This year, there’ll be a Maui Pride Film Festival at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, a Beatles Tribute and sing-a-long, a Pajama Party at Kono’s on the Green, Maui Pride Day at Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea, drag shows and lots more. There’ll be plenty of chances to mingle and celebrate equality with a variety of parties, live music, dancing, food, local vendors, massage chairs and even an open-call Pet Parade. Maui Pride Festival; Mauipride.org
Photo: Flickr/torbakhopper
