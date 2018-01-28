Maui Prep’s Winter Gala at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort 

Maui Prep’s Winter Gala will happen at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort on Saturday, Feb. 3. This year’s theme is “Gatsby Style” so be sure to show up in your favorite Roaring ’20s attire. There’ll be beautiful decor, elegant cocktails and an amazing farm-fresh feast prepared by the resort’s chefs. There’ll also be a live auction hosted by Warren Gibson of Warren & Annabelle’s and live music and dancing with Kelly Covington of Raw Silk. All proceeds benefit Maui Prep’s financial aid program. 21+. $250. 5pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Mauiprep.org

Photo: Flickr/MsSaraKelly