Maui Paddle For a Cure will be at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort on Sunday, Oct. 8. Presented by The Butterfly Effect and Maui Jim’s, the event will raise funds for Susan G. Komen Hawaii. Support breast cancer awareness, education, prevention and treatment by joining this annual paddling event. Participants can enjoy a fun and non-competitive environment with SUP, kayak and canoe paddling. $65+. 7am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Hyatt Regency Maui Resort
