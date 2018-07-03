Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce Talk Story with Keali‘i Reichel at Maui Tropical Plantation

Revered kumu hula Keali‘i Reichel will be the featured speaker during the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce’s (MNHCoC) Talk Story on Tuesday, July 10th at the Maui Tropical Plantation Tram Station. Renowned as one of Hawai‘i’s most popular recording artists, Keali‘i Reichel is the kumu hula of multi-award winning Halau Ke‘alaokamaile. During his presentation he will highlight the halau’s efforts to create a home and cultural center at Hokunui Maui, LLC in the Pi‘iholo area. No-host cocktails and networking will begin at 5:30pm. Admission is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Dinner will be catered by Ariaʻs Restaurant. RSVP by Sunday, July 8 either by phone or online. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 808-757-3045; Mnhcoc.org.

photo courtesy Cory Vicens of Vicens Consulting