Maui Monopoly Tournament at Shops at Wailea

The Maui Monopoly Tournament will be at Shops at Wailea on Saturday, Nov. 18. This fun-filled competition is a benefit for the Maui Food Bank and Habitat For Humanity. The tournament will consist of two 90-minute rounds and a final championship round. There will be a mobile silent auction, prize drawings and many opportunities to meet celebrities like Mike Gerry, Paige Alms, Ben Prangnell, Jack Harper and Malika Dudley. $50. 9am. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Mauimonopoly.com

Photo courtesy Liza Pierce