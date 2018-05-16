The annual Maui Memorial Ride of Silence with Maui Bicycling League (MBL) happens on Saturday, May 19. A National Bike Month event, the world-wide “Ride of Silence” honors bicyclists that have been injured or killed on public roadways. The MBL invites the community to join the Memorial Ride of Silence on the Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele) bike path. Participants will meet in the Target parking lot, then ride six miles along the bike path and stop in North Kihei for refreshments. Then they head back for a total of 12 miles. Trained MBL ride leaders will be there to lead and trail the group. Register via email or on Eventbrite. 9am. Maui Bicycling League, (100 Ho‘okele St., Kahului); [email protected]; Mauibike.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Bicycling League