This year, the Maui Matsuri Festival will take place at University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Saturday, May 5. The festival will feature a beautiful display of Japanese and Okinawan entertainment. The event is perfect for the whole family with a variety of contests to join in on like saimin and natto eating, manga and art drawing and video games. There’ll also be cosplay, cultural exhibits, a variety of Japanese food, martial arts demos, bon dancing and more. $5 per car vehicle parking; free admission. 2-9pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Mauimatsuri.com

Photo: Brian Nagami