Maui Master Gardener Volunteer Information Meeting at Maui Masters Gardens

A Maui Master Gardener Volunteer Information Meeting will happen at Maui Masters Gardens in Kahului on Saturday, November 17th. If you love to garden and want to make a difference in your unique community, here’s a great opportunity for you. The event will be super fun, plus give you a good briefing about how you can become a Master Gardener volunteer. No worries if you can’t make it to the meeting, you can also apply online. Free. 10:00am. Maui Master Gardeners, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Bldg. 214, Kahului); Go.hawaii.edu/ftY

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Master Gardeners