Maui Laser Tag Night at The Keiki Playhouse in Kahului

Maui Laser Tag Night will be at The Keiki Playhouse in Kahului this Friday, July 14. This will be a family-fun laser tag night for all to enjoy. Maui Laser Tag is Maui’s first and only mobile laser tag company. In collaboration with the Keiki Playhouse, their Game Masters will take guests on exciting and adventurous missions. Spots fill up fast, so reserve your space soon. $8. 6pm. The Keiki Playhouse, (427 Ala Makani, Kahului); 808-268-7267; Thekeikiplayhouse.com

Photo: Flickr/ Kasey-Samuel Adams