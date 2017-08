The second annual Maui Kite Festival will take place at Keopuolani Park on Saturday, Aug. 12. It’s hosted by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui, and you’re invited to bring your family for a day of fun. You can bring your own kite, and there will be kite decorating kits available for a $5 donation. Prizes will be given to the best decorated kite. Free. 10am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Jcsmaui.org

Photo: Flickr/Heartlover1717