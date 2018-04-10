Maui Humane Society’s Golf Benefit at Wailea Blue Golf Course

Maui Humane Society’s Golf Benefit will be at Wailea Blue Golf Course on Saturday, April 14. The event will feature four-hole-in-one and five-closest-to-the-pin contests. Fat Daddy’s and Three’s Bar and Grill will provide breakfast to all golfers, and following the tournament there’ll be an awards lunch at Manoli’s Pizza Company. The event is sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Maui, and a lucky winner will be awarded a 2018 Mercedes Benz. All proceeds benefit Maui’s homeless animals. $175 per person or $450 three-person team. 7am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

Photo: Maialisa/Pixabay