Maui Humane Society’s Garage and Bag Sale at Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society’s Garage and Bag Sale will happen at the Maui Humane Society campus on Saturday, Mar. 17. All proceeds will benefit MHS’s Charity Walk fund, a program dedicated towards their animal shelter needs. Buy a bag for $5 and fill it up with as much as you can fit. Larger items will be priced separately and are not included in the bag sale. Here’s an opportunity to support animals welfare services on Maui. 7:30-10:30am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

Photo: Andrea Schaffer/Flickr