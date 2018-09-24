Maui Humane Society’s Fur Ball at Four Seasons Maui Resort

Maui Humane Society’s Fur Ball will go down at Four Seasons Maui Resort on Saturday, September 29th. This year’s annual benefit is themed “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” It will surely be a rockin’ night to remember with a full-on event dedicated to animal welfare services on Maui. There’ll be a gourmet dinner, Hard Rock Cat-sino, silent and live auctions, and more. Maui residents who cannot attend are invited to bid on auction items online. $175 or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5:00pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Mauihumanesociety.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Humane Society