Maui Humane Society – Virtual Services by Appointment

The Maui Humane Society (MHS) will be opening their shelter in the safest possible manner to welcome the public back in a limited capacity, by appointment only. The shelter has been closed to the public for ten weeks with staff working in teams on two-week rotations to ensure health and safely.

The shelter remains closed for general animal viewing and the public are reminded that they must have an appointment and wear a mask to enter. Appointments are required to surrender an animal, drop off a found/stray animal, reclaim an animal, pick up an adopted animal, drop off for cremation or for surgery. Humane Enforcement Officers have resumed normal operations but are unable to enter homes for COVID safety reasons.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-3680 ext. 3 between 9 am-3 pm, 7 days a week. More information is available at www.mauihumanesociety.org.

