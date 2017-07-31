Maui Humane Society makes huge improvement in its live release rate for dogs

More than nine of every 10 dogs who entered Maui Humane Society in 2017 found forever homes–which pencils out to an amazing 92 percent live release rate for the fiscal year. That means nearly all of the dogs entering the shelter were either adopted, transferred to rescue partners for adoption or returned to their owners. Additionally, all healthy dogs at the shelter were saved this past year, with only dangerous or “end of life” dogs (meaning they had no hope for good quality of life) considered for euthanasia.

“Achieving a 92% Live Release Rate for dogs is not a destination or one-time designation,” said Jerleen Bryant, CEO of MHS in a July 25 news release. “Rather it is a continued journey that must be maintained. We have hundreds of animals coming through our doors every single month, nearly 20 every single day. Maintaining and improving our high Live Release Rate takes daily commitment from shelter staff, rescue organizations, adopters, and the public.”

In recent years, MHS has implemented various innovations to lower its kill rate. They seem to be working, given that the live release rate for dogs was 65 percent back in 2014. While the Maui Humane Society is not an official participant of the “No Kill” movement, Bryant noted, all of the conditions and programs collectively referred to as the “no kill equation” are actively implemented at MHS.

Each animal is treated as an individual upon intake and outcomes are determined by health and behavior. Thanks to financial and volunteer support from the community, there are resources to help each animal thrive until adoption. Animals receive medical care as well as exercise, training and socialization based on that animal’s individual needs and there is never a time limit for any animal at the shelter.

“Our Live Release rate for dogs is an amazing accomplishment, but we aren’t done yet,” said Bryant. “Cats are not far behind. We are on the cusp of achieving these same results for Maui’s cat population through promising new programs and innovative thinking at MHS.”

Maui Humane Society is a non-profit organization, serving the community for more than 60 years. It’s also Maui’s only open admission shelter.

Photo: Rennett Stowe/Flickr