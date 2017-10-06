Maui Humane Society Foster S.O.S

Maui Humane Society (MHS) has initiated a foster S.O.S! Besides managing animal humane enforcement, providing invaluable services to our community and sheltering animals, MHS has an overall focus of saving animal lives. Their dog shelters are full and they’re asking for short-term fostering support from the community. MHS will provide all supplies needed. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu`unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org
Photo: Flickr/Can Mustafa Ozdemir
