Maui Humane Society Annual Pet Calendar Contest Has Begun

The Maui Humane Society has officially launched their annual Pet Calendar Contest with 100% of the proceeds benefiting shelter animals. This year’s theme is Maui Nō Ka ʻOi and entrants are encouraged to capture the beauty of Maui, along with their pet, in their photo submissions. The public is invited to vote online for their favorite contestants and twelve lucky pets will be featured in the 2021 calendar.

The top three photos in each category (Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets) with the most votes will be named “People’s Choice” winners and each will be featured as a Pet of the Month. The remaining 3-months will include the the top votes for a MHS Alumni, the “CEO Pick” which will be the best representation of Maui Nō Ka ʻOi, and one entry selected at random (so everyone has a chance to win.) The cover of the calendar is typically auctioned off at the Fur Ball, but due to COVID-19 the gala has been postponed this year. The winning photo will be awarded with a custom professional pet portrait and Maui Humane Society VIP swag bag filled with gift certificates and merchandise.

For complete rules & regulations and to submit your photo & vote for your favorite, visit www.mauihumanesociety.org or directly via www.gogophotocontest.com/mauihumanesociety.

Share this:

Comments

comments