Maui Gift and Craft Fair at Lahaina Gateway Center

Check out the Maui Gift and Craft Fair at the Lahaina Gateway Center on Sunday, Nov. 19. Shop for gifts and holiday items with a huge array of locally made art, jewelry and crafts from more than 30 Maui vendors. Meet the artists and shop for items made by Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii and Mahina Spirit. Free. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Maui Gift and Craft Fair
