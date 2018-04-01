Maui County Ag Festival at Maui Tropical Plantation

The annual Maui County Ag Festival will take place at the Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, April 7. Their 11th annual event will feature a Maui Legacy Pancake Breakfast, bingo, raffles and a keiki zone complete with bouncers, farm games, trampolines, pony and horse rides, magic shows and face painters. There’ll also be live music, talk story moments and lots of food. $5 for adults, free for kupuna 65+ and keiki 17 and under. 9am. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; MauiAgFest.org
Photo courtesy Charlene Kauhane
