Maui Comic Con at University of Hawaii Maui College

The 2017 Maui Comic Con will happen at University of Hawaii Maui College on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29. This year’s event will feature celebrities like Stan Sakai, Mark Texeira, Joe Rubinstein, Brian Kohne, Adi Ell-Ad and RoboBabe: Gaylin Gorg. There’ll be a cosplay contest, comic book vendors and lots of surprises for Maui’s fans. Free. 9am-7pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Mauicomiccon.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Comic Con
