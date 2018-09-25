The Maui Baby Expo will happen at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, September 29th. Their 2nd annual event is a complete celebration of family, keiki, and babies. The expo will include a baby crawling contest, keiki fashion show, Maui keiki and product resource fair, live entertainment, and activities. There’ll also be great door prizes and a chance to win diapers for a year. Free. 10:00am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
photo courtesy of QKC
