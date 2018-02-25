‘Masters of the Currents’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

You can see the theatrical production Masters of the Currents at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Mar. 3. Created by Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng, the program hopes to bridge new and old immigrant communities in Hawaii. They’ll discuss the path of assimilation for recent newcomers from Micronesia, shared stories of Hawaii’s refugees and immigration stories that derive from environmental and economic pressures. $28. Half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC